India Celebrates First National Space Day Today: All You Should Know

India is set to celebrate its first National Space Day today, August 23, 2024. It was on this day last year that the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully accomplished the soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface.

This day marks India's historic achievement as it was the day when the country became only the fourth in the world to land a rover on the moon and the first to land near the southern polar region. Having achieved a huge success in the moon mission, the Indian government officially declared August 23 as the National Space Day, commemorating India's growing prowess in space exploration.

The declaration of National Space Day celebrates India's technological advancements in space research and exploration. The success of Chandrayaan-3 not only established India as a key player in the global space sector but also symbolises Isro scientists and engineers' dedication and hard work. The theme for India’s first National Space Day is ‘Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga.

The first National Space Mission 2024 will be live-streamed on multiple platforms. Isro will broadcast the event which includes discussion, panel talks with space scientists and education sessions to inspire students and space enthusiasts.