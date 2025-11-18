India committed to reduce burden of COPD: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 18 India is committed to reducing the burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a lung and airway disease that affects breathing, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World COPD Day on Tuesday.

COPD is a common lung disease that restricts airflow and is sometimes called emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

World COPD Day is an annual global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the preventable and treatable lung disease.

In a post on social media platform X, Nadda stated that through the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), the government is working for early detection and treatment.

“Today on World COPD Day, we are reminded of the platform it provides to spread awareness about preventing and managing chronic respiratory conditions. India is committed to reducing the burden of COPD by prioritising early screening and diagnosis through the NP-NCD programme,” Nadda said.

“Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are helping people aged 30 and above get easy screening and timely guidance. With stronger frontline services and better referrals, we aim to ensure early diagnosis and proper treatment for all,” the Minister added.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.5 million deaths in 2021, approximately 5 per cent of all global deaths.

In people with COPD, the lungs can get damaged or clogged with phlegm. Symptoms include cough, sometimes with phlegm, difficulty breathing, wheezing, and tiredness.

Smoking and air pollution are the most common causes of COPD. People with COPD are also at higher risk of other health problems.

Accurate and timely diagnosis of COPD can improve quality of life and health outcomes.

“Do not ignore the symptoms of asthma and other chronic lung diseases (COPD). Consult a doctor at the right time and take steps towards a healthy life,” said the Health Ministry on X.

It also lists risk factors for COPD. These include “smoking, passive smoking and smoke from crackers; occupational dust and chemicals; frequent lung Infections as a child; indoor smoke from wood, coal, cow dung, crop residues used for cooking”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor