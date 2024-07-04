India one of the most active countries for Meta's Threads globally

New Delhi, July 4 Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday said that India is one of the most active countries for Threads globally.

In India, some of the most popular tags and topics on Threads were centred around film, TV and OTT content, celebrity-related conversations and sports.

Threads has also achieved more than 175 million monthly active users globally, announced Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Moreover, the company mentioned that people using Threads in India were more likely to mention another user and use a video in their posts compared to the global average.

"Threads is primarily used for text-based creation, but many people are supplementing their posts with media," the tech giant said in a statement.

"Photos are also one of the most used features on the app, with one in four Threads posts including at least one. With the introduction of an in-app camera and the growing Photography Threads community, photos have become a popular way to enhance text-first posts," it added.

Looking forward to the next year of Threads, the company said that it is excited to make the app even better for following and discussing "your interests in real-time, and is investing in more features that make people feel most comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas on the app".

--IANS

shs/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor