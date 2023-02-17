India origin Neal Mohan all set to be appointed new CEO of YouTube

Neal Mohan was named YouTube' CEO on February 16. He succeeded Susan Wojcicki -- who occupied the position since 2014. Mohan was earlier the chief product officer of YouTube, responsible for user experience as well as trust and safety initiatives. Neal Mohan graduated in electric engineering from Stanford University.

Mohan was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.Previously, Mohan has worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe. Mohan said he is excited to continue this “awesome and important mission” and looking forward to a new future. “Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...” Mohan tweeted.