India PC market grew 2.6 pc in Q1 with over 3 mn units shipped: Report

New Delhi, May 16 India's traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 3.07 million units in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up 2.6 per cent year-over-year, a report said on Thursday.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the desktop and workstation categories increased by 10.1 per cent year-over-year and 2.7 per cent year-over-year, respectively, and notebooks dropped by 1.7 per cent year-over-year.

Even with reduced demand for notebooks, premium notebooks (over $1,000) increased by a healthy 21 per cent year-over-year.

"The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. However, the demand softened from the high double-digit growth in the previous two quarters to under 5 per cent growth," said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia.

In Q1, the consumer segment grew by 4.4 per cent year-over-year due to low volumes in Q1 of 2023. while the commercial segment increased by 1.3 per cent year-over-year on the back of 56.9 per cent year-over-year growth in the government segment despite a decline in enterprise orders, the report mentioned.

HP led the market with a share of 30.1 per cent in Q1 as it topped the charts in both commercial and consumer segments, while Dell secured the second spot with a share of 17.5 per cent.

As per analysts, the PC market in the country is facing challenges in the commercial segment due to reduced PC procurement from the IT/ITES sector and global accounts, which traditionally drive significant volumes.

"The market is expected to start recovering by the end of 2024 with refresh buying from the enterprise segment. The vendors have also fast-tracked the local assembly of commercial notebooks, which will help in reducing the imports in the next few quarters," said Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC APAC.

