India poised to lead world with transformative technologies: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 25 India is poised to lead the world with transformative technologies, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

He said this while addressing the “Technology Dialogue 2025”, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. At the event, Singh unveiled “Vision India Techade”, envisaging a global leadership role for India, particularly in innovation and technology.

“Science and technology form the cornerstone of India’s vision to transform into a global hub for innovation, economic growth, and solutions to pressing global issues such as climate change and public health,” said the MoS, while highlighting initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), National Quantum Mission, and the India AI mission.

He affirmed India’s commitment to making the 2020s a “Techade for India”.

“Strategic international collaborations are essential for India to cement its place as a global technology leader,” Singh noted.

He also underscored the need to partner with like-minded nations to advance critical technologies like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and green hydrogen.

“Our aim is to foster equitable partnerships that address global challenges while enhancing India’s integration into the global value chain,” Singh said.

The Minister also focused on integrating cross-sectoral synergies, such as combining AI with biotechnology or quantum computing with secure communication systems, to amplify societal and economic impact. Ethical technology governance, responsible innovation, and robust intellectual property protections are pivotal, he emphasised, for ensuring that technological progress benefits all.

The event described India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns and a supportive policy environment, as a magnet for foreign direct investments in frontier technologies.

Singh stressed the importance of strong intellectual property rights frameworks to attract global investors while fostering equitable technology sharing. The Indian diaspora’s vital role in strengthening international partnerships was another key point discussed at the event.

Singh stressed that initiatives like the VAIBHAV Summit and OCI Scientist Scheme connect Indian innovators abroad with domestic stakeholders to drive co-innovation and capacity-building.

“India’s technological journey is about contributing meaningfully to global progress while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. With its talent, dynamic startups, and global partnerships, India is poised to lead the world into a future powered by transformative technologies,” Singh said.

