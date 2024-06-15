India produced over 40 quantum technology startups in 2 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, June 15 India has produced over 40 quantum technology startups in two years, few of them with global potential, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

The minister directed officials to focus on the flagship National Quantum Mission and work on the development of quantum technologies and quantum communication.

"India is currently on an equal pedestal with other nations in terms of quantum technologies," the minister said, adding that our mission should be to establish India as a global leader in quantum technologies.

He shared the success story of 'QuNu Labs', a Bengaluru-based startup incubated by IIT Madras.

The startup recently signed an MoU with the Technology Development Board (TDB) for the development of security products based on quantum technologies.

The minister also said that women's participation in research and development (R&D) has doubled in the last 10 years.

Going further, nearly 300 women scientists are going to receive research grants for three years from the government under the 'ASPIRE' scheme, he mentioned.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to empower and provide ease of living to the last man standing should be the aim of our innovation," the Minister noted.

