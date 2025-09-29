India to launch e-observer system for remote monitoring of fishing: Union Fisheries Secretary

Kochi, Sep 29 India is set to launch an onboard electronic observer (e-observer) system to remotely monitor and record marine fish catches, Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi announced on Monday.

The initiative, being developed by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) under the Fisheries Ministry, aims to provide accurate, science-based data for stock assessment and sustainable fisheries management.

Addressing the inauguration of a five-day global workshop on species identification organised by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) and the FSI in Kochi, Likhi emphasised that "science-backed, credible data is India’s strongest defence against non-tariff barriers and allegations".

He noted that such data not only supports conservation but also safeguards India’s access to international seafood markets, ensuring a level playing field for exporters and protecting fishers’ livelihoods.

The Secretary highlighted that nearly 36,000 fishing vessels have already been fitted with transponders under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), enabling real-time monitoring of fishing activities.

He underlined India’s commitment to regional and international cooperation, particularly in managing highly migratory species such as tuna, tuna-like fishes, and pelagic sharks.

"India will continue to take steps for long-term sustainability of its fisheries while protecting millions dependent on the sector," he said.

The workshop also spotlighted challenges faced by developing nations in global fisheries governance.

Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Director, Dr Grinson George, called for a revision of the global tuna quota allocation system, arguing that the current mechanism is biased against countries like India.

He further stressed the need for strengthening cold chain infrastructure to boost tuna exports by preserving quality and reducing post-harvest losses.

Representing the IOTC Secretariat, Lauren Nelson said the workshop would focus on building robust species identification and data collection frameworks to ensure reliable stock assessments for tuna and allied species.

Experts and officials from 12 countries, including Japan, France, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa, along with 18 Indian officials from various coastal states, are attending the event.

Senior officials from the FSI, the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE), and other institutions also addressed the gathering.

