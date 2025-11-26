India well-positioned to become innovation-led pharma giant in next 5 years: CDSCO

New Delhi, Nov 26 India is well positioned to evolve from being the pharmacy of the world to an innovation-led pharma nation over the next five years, said Dr. R Chandrashekar, Joint Drugs Controller, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

He was speaking at the three-day 18th CPHI & PMEC India, being held in Greater Noida, from November 25 to November 27.

“The government and CDSCO reforms, such as streamlined approvals, reduced regulatory layers, decriminalisation of non-serious offences, and the recommendation of R&D projects worth Rs 5,000 crore. The newly launched hospital finance scheme of Rs 1,00,000 crore further strengthens the country’s R&D landscape,” Chandrashekar said, while addressing the media.

“India’s pharmaceutical sector is rapidly shifting from a generics-led foundation to an innovation-driven ecosystem, with growing emphasis on biosimilars, peptides, complex generics and next-generation biologics,” he added.

Namit Joshi, Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), urged the need for India to evolve beyond its traditional generics mindset and adopt "cross-domain insights, and a more innovation-led approach to strengthen India’s role in shaping the next era of global healthcare".

“The future lies in value-driven innovation, advancing capabilities in peptides, complex generics, biosimilars, biologics, targeted drug delivery systems, and cell and gene therapies. Breakthrough classes such as GLP-1 inhibitors are redefining global health outcomes, and Indian manufacturers are already preparing to enter these high-value segments as patents expire,” Joshi added.

Anil Matai, Director General, Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), said that while India has firmly established itself as the ‘Pharmacy to the World,’ it is now transitioning toward becoming a true pharma powerhouse.

“This shift is supported by enabling regulations, improved processes, and a growing emphasis on innovation, stronger intellectual property protection, and the elimination of patent infringements. These reforms reflect the government’s broader vision to ‘discover in India, innovate in India and innovate for the world,’ and the first steps toward that future are already visible,” Matai added.

