Indian developers at forefront of creating innovations for the world: Qualcomm

New Delhi, April 12 The developer community in India is at the forefront of creating innovative solutions which will continue to unlock growth opportunities not only for the country but also for the world, Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, said on Friday.

The leading chip-maker will host its flagship developer conference in Hyderabad on April 17, which will see more than 150 developers, engineers and industry leaders discuss advancements in technologies.

"India's growing STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) talent is at par with global standards with a lot of our professionals leading breakthrough advancements,” Soin said. “As a leader in 5G and wireless communications, we are committed to being a trusted partner for India in its digital journey."

The company is working closely with the ecosystem to develop India-relevant artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G use cases and applications.

"The Hyderabad centre is at the helm of driving rigorous research and development (R&D) for Qualcomm in the country and is aligned with our larger vision of 'Make in India for the world'," said Shashi Reddy, VP of Engineering, Qualcomm India.

Qualcomm recently announced a grant of $186,000 and front-end support for the 'Edge AI Lab' at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H).

"The conference underscores our commitment towards deeper collaboration, research and innovation in partnership with Indian developers towards advancing AI and Edge AI technologies," said Leendert van Doorn, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm.

