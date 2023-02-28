Indian firms investing more in content creation, workflow improvements: Report

New Delhi, Feb 28 Leading Indian brands have prioritised investments in the speed, scale and efficiency of their content creation capabilities and workflows to build stronger customer relationships and succeed in 2023, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the 2023 Digital Trends Report by Adobe, about 79 per cent of senior Asia Pacific (APAC) executives, including 92 per cent in India, say customer demand for content has significantly increased.

"Customer demand for content-rich, personalised experiences has increased immensely," said Anindita Veluri, Marketing Director, Adobe India.

"To meet this, businesses need to focus on content supply chain backed by intelligent workflow automation, built on a customer-centred strategy and streamlined for the entire content lifecycle," he added.

Moreover, the report said that industry leaders are rethinking and streamlining their content supply chains, which cover content campaign planning, creation, delivery, and data analysis.

About 43 per cent of senior APAC executives say they have already made their content processes more efficient, as efficiency and cost reduction is the focus.

As efforts to accelerate content creation have come at the cost of employee time and freedom, two in five (41 per cent) APAC marketing practitioners cite a lack of time to be creative as a barrier to delivering excellent customer experiences.

However, nearly one in two (48 per cent) Ind believe that workflow issues are the biggest challenge in providing the best customer experience.

In order to address this issue and strengthen their content machines in 2023, leading APAC brands have prioritised workflow management and digital collaboration across their content teams, with 24 per cent of senior Indian executives betting on an effective customer data management system.

Over one-third (37 per cent) have prioritised streamlining or automating collaboration processes to enable their teams to work faster and better.

Around 43 per cent have prioritised using workflow automation to improve marketing and customer experience process efficiency, higher than the global average of 38 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor