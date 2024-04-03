Indian firms leading APAC markets when it comes to AI/ML usage: Report

New Delhi, April 3 Indian enterprises are leading Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets when it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) usage, a new report revealed on Wednesday.

According to the cloud security company Zscaler, the top five countries generating the most enterprise AI transactions are the US, India, the UK, Australia, and Japan.

"India leading the charge in APAC when it comes to AI usage is a clear indication of the country’s unwavering commitment to leveraging technology to drive innovation and positive change," said Sudip Banerjee, CTO, APAC & Japan at Zscaler.

"As we strive towards the transformative 'Viksit Bharat vision by 2047', AI emerges as a powerful force, infusing intelligence into every facet of our society," he added.

However, Banerjee also mentioned that "there is an escalation in AI-powered threats, which underscores the importance of ensuring our data is being well protected against these emerging attacks."

The report analysed 18.09 billion AI transactions from April 2023 to January 2024.

As per the report, AI adoption trends differ globally as regulations, requirements, technology infrastructure, cultural considerations, and other factors play key roles.

At 16 per cent, India produced the second-highest percentage of enterprise AI transactions globally, coming second to the US.

Enterprise AI/ML transactions increased from 521 million monthly in April 2023 to 3.1 billion monthly by January 2024.

Moreover, the report showed that ChatGPT accounted for more than half of all enterprise AI transactions (52 per cent), while the OpenAI application itself ranked third (8 per cent).

Drift, the popular AI-powered chatbot, generated nearly 20 per cent of enterprise traffic, while LivePerson and BoldChat also made it into the list.

