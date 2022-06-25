Indian space sector's first half eventful outside the launch pad

Chennai, June 25 The first half of 2022 for the Indian space sector was eventful largely outside of the rocket launch pads like the selection of the HAL-L&T consortium to make PSLV rockets, inking the deal with OneWeb to orbit their small satellites and moving ahead in connection with India's first human space mission.

With regard to satellite launches, the ISRO successfully put into orbit its latest 'eye in the sky' the radar imaging satellite EOS-04 formerly called RISAT-1A.

Later European Space Agency Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket orbited India's communication satellite GSAT-24 while ISRO with its PSLV rocket is expected to orbit three foreign satellites on June 30.

These apart, Indian Space Research Organisation

