India’s clean energy push reflects strong policy vision and execution under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 10 India recorded a landmark year in clean energy growth in 2025, reflecting strong policy direction, long-term vision and sustained implementation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Joshi said India’s clean energy transition gathered unprecedented momentum during the year, significantly strengthening the country’s journey towards energy security, climate responsibility and a self-reliant green economy.

According to the minister, India’s non-fossil fuel power capacity rose sharply to 266.78 gigawatts in 2025, marking a strong growth of 22.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

“This surge highlights the impact of consistent policymaking and focused execution in the renewable energy sector,” Joshi explained.

Solar energy remained the biggest driver of this growth. India’s solar power capacity jumped to 135.81 gigawatts, registering a sharp increase of 38.8 per cent over 2024.

Wind energy capacity also expanded steadily, rising to 54.51 gigawatts with a growth of 13.2 per cent during the year.

Joshi credited this progress to the Centre’s clear policy roadmap and long-term commitment towards clean and sustainable energy.

“The achievements underline India’s resolve to reduce dependence on fossil fuels while building a strong, green and self-reliant economy,” he noted.

The minister added that India’s clean energy gains in 2025 not only strengthen domestic energy security but also reinforce the country’s global commitment to climate action, positioning India as a key player in the global energy transition.

