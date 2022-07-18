Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G officially available with store listing

The Note 12 range at Infinix simply keeps growing. The Note 12i, Note 12 VIP, for which we just conducted a hands-on review, the Note 12 Pro 5G, and the standard model are all available.

According to GSM Arena, the business claimed to introduce the first MediaTek Helio G99 phone last month. Introducing the brand-new Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G, which just appeared covertly in an Aliexpress listing.

The 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, the dual loudspeaker arrangement, the 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, the 108MP main camera with two 2MP secondary cameras, and the 16MP, f/2.0 selfie camera are just a few of the features that the Note 12 Pro 4G and Note 12 Pro 5G share.

However, looking deeper into the shop listing shows some other variances. The 4G model appears to be significantly slimmer at 7.8mm, IF the measurements are accurate. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, two nano SIM slots, a microSD card, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector.

The change to a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset is the most significant alteration. It is manufactured using TSMC's 6nm node and is equipped with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and two 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 cores, as reported by GSM Arena.

It is combined with 256GB of extendable storage and 8GB of RAM (which can be increased to 13GB through virtual RAM).

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is offered in grey or blue for USD275.88, which is reportedly less than its MSRP of USD551.76 or USD459.90.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor