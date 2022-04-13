Infosys' Q4FY22 net profit up 12% YoY to Rs 5,686 crore

New Delhi, April 13 IT services company Infosys on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,686 crore during Q4FY22.

In the same period last year, the net profit was Rs 5,076 crore.

Besides, the company's revenue rose nearly 23 per cent to Rs 32,276 crore from Rs 26,311 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

On Wednesday, the company recommended a final dividend for FY22 of Rs 16 per share.

The record date for the payment of the final dividend is June 1, and and will be paid to the share holders on June 28.

The record date is the cut-off date set by a company in order to determine which shareholders are eligible for the dividend.

