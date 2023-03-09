Instagram down for thousands of users

Instagram services were down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage graph on downdetector showed a spike in reports around 7am. While over 50% of the reported outage were regarding server connection, 20% were about login issue.Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.