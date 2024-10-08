Instagram Down: Meta-Owned Platform Experiences Outage for Users Across India
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2024 12:59 PM2024-10-08T12:59:02+5:302024-10-08T12:59:42+5:30
Instagram is facing significant outages for many users across India, with reports of issues starting around 11:15 a.m. According to Downdetector, over 64% of users are experiencing login problems, while 24% are facing server connection issues. The platform is currently grappling with widespread accessibility challenges as users turn to Downdetector for real-time updates on the situation.
Instagram down for everyone?#instagrampic.twitter.com/n9awLyVYjj— Bhoomika (@bhoomika_r_) October 8, 2024
People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/rdKim88Tln— Patel Meet 𝕏 (@mn_google) October 8, 2024
@Meta is instagram down? pic.twitter.com/PRpeglODzt— elitecarlson (@elitecarlson) October 8, 2024
In June, Instagram experienced a global outage, with over 6,500 users in India reporting issues at its peak around 12:02 p.m. According to Downdetector, 58% of users had problems with their feed, 32% faced app-related issues, and 10% dealt with server connection troubles. Users from major cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai reported difficulties accessing the platform.