Instagram Down: Users Unable to Upload Stories as Meta-Owned App Suffers Outage

The Meta-owned photo and short video sharing application Instagram experienced an outage on Friday, August 29, as users Globally, including in India are unable to upload stories. Netizens rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to check and confirm the glitch in the application or whether their internet is down. The cause of the outage is not known, and the company hasn’t communicated any reason for the issues.

Downdetector Report on Instagram Down

The outage frustrated several users, who reported their issues on Elon Musk's social media platform X. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, reports of Instagram being down began at around 4.21 p.m. on August 29, and nearly 157 people were reported. As per the data on the Downdetector portal, 44% of Instagram users experienced a glitch in the application, 34% faced login issues, and 22% faced connection or feed loading issues.

One user took to X to confirm the outage, writing, " Is #Instagram down again? Or is it only me who is facing issues uploading stories? I'm coming to #X to check if Instagram is really down."

A user shared screenshots of the app and said he is unable to upload a story on Instagram. The error message he receives when trying to upload a story is, "Story not uploaded. Something went wrong with your upload. Please try again." He said the app rolls out updates every single day and still can't fix the glitches. "App deleted."

Another frustrated user wrote on X, "@instagram fix this damn story upload issue. Can’t even post stories at all."

Earlier, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned application experienced a glitch on July 2 this year in the US, impacting thousands of users in the Western country. Users reported that they were unable to load the latest feeds on their page. According to a Downdetector report, 17,000 users reported that they were facing an outage. Meanwhile, in India, over 600 people reported problems loading feeds on Instagram.