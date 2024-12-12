Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Social Apps Face Major Global Outage

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook faced widespread outages on Wednesday. The disruption affected communication and social media activities for users worldwide. Outage tracking website Down Detector reported over 50,000 Facebook users experiencing issues. Many faced problems with logging in, uploading posts and updating existing content. Instagram saw similar disruptions, with more than 23,000 users unable to access or update posts.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook reportedly hit by outage. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

Both desktop and mobile users reported slow access or complete unavailability of messages, posts and updates. The issues began at 10:58 PM. Facebook users struggled to log in, upload content and update posts. Instagram users reported frequent crashes and difficulties accessing content. WhatsApp users faced problems with sending and receiving messages. Down Detector noted a sharp rise in complaints during the outages.

Meta, the parent company of the three social media platforms, issued an official statement addressing the technical problems. "We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," Meta wrote on X.