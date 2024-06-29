Instagram Reels Down: Users Unable to Load Reels, Feed Page Shows 'Please Try Again'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2024 12:23 PM2024-06-29T12:23:53+5:302024-06-29T12:24:42+5:30
Instagram Reels featured down for many user in India and around the world. Instagram users took X (formerly known as Twitter) to show their frustration as shot videos of Meta-owned website not loading.
Some users on X posted screen grabs of their Instagram wall, complaining that they are unable to load feeds on their social site wall. An error message said, "We're sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again."
Some Users on X Complaint After Instagram Reels Are Not Loading
bro wtf @instagram— arkodeep chatterjee (@arkodeep3404) June 29, 2024
reels is down now 😭
pay your cloud bills man https://t.co/6pGszPJBqVpic.twitter.com/px2kLVTw1z
not me immediately coming to twitter/x to see if instagram reels is down 😭 pic.twitter.com/jpenL5FdOh— DG (@dylangg56) June 29, 2024
is instagram reels down for anyone else?— Chadson (@chadson_) June 29, 2024
According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, thousands of users in India encounter issues with accessing Instagram. Globally, Downdetector indicated that over 6,000 users face problems loading Insta Reels on their walls.
The outage tracking website reported that the mobile application began to face issues around 11:45 am on Saturday, June 29.