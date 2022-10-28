Instagram users report problems with logging in

New Delhi, Oct 28 Thousands of users from many parts of India and the world reported problems with photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday.

On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues with Instagram on Thursday evening.

Many users took to microblogging platform Twitter to report the issue. "Instagram freezes using Google Chrome browser. Cannot see stories or open users' pages. It keeps loading," an Instagram said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor