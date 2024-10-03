Instagram is the go-to place for billions of people worldwide looking for entertainment, gossip, educational content, and so much more. If you use the app frequently, you may already know that once you scroll past a video you like, it’ll be nearly impossible to find it again unless you save it or start following the creator.

The best alternative is to download it to your computer or phone. That way, even if the creator decides to remove the content from the app, you’ll still have full access to it. While Instagram has an integrated feature that allows you to save videos to your camera roll, this only works if the content creator account is public.

With a tool to download content from Instagram, however, you can download videos whether they’re copyright-protected or not. Read on to learn everything about Instagram video downloaders.

What’s an Instagram Video Downloader?

Instagram video downloaders are online tools for saving videos from the app to your computer or phone. Since they’re web-based tools, you can access them from your computer’s Internet browser without installing software. If you want to use the tool on your phone, you can access the online version from your browser or download an app from the online store.

What to Look For In an Instagram Video Downloader

When searching for a tool to download Instagram videos, you’ll find various alternatives offering all kinds of features. If you’re struggling to find the right one, here are some factors to consider before making a decision.

User-Friendly

Most of these tools are straightforward, and you can navigate through the process without any technical expertise. The last thing you want is to spend hours trying to figure out something that shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes.

Compatibility

If you use an Instagram video downloader tool on your computer and phone, select one compatible with all your devices. That way, you won’t have to rely on different tools depending on the device you’re using to store content.

Cost

When searching for Instagram video downloaders online, you’ll stumble upon tons of free and paid options. Many subscription-based tools offer an ad-free experience that may tempt you to invest in the tool. But don’t overspend by choosing a tool with additional features you may not use. Choose one that adjusts to your budget, or go for the free version, especially if you only want to save the videos for personal use.

Additional Features

Most online tools focus on helping you download videos from Instagram. That said, you’ll also come across a few tools for downloading photographs, carousels, stories, and reels. Whether you want to download Instagram content or want to repurpose it, you may be interested in tools that allow you to download all kinds of posts.

Image Quality

You'll find a wide range of alternatives for the image quality of the downloaded videos. Some tools allow you to store a video in its original quality, while others offer to change it. Depending on your preferences, you can set the video resolutions from SD (480p) to HD (1080p). If you want to keep the videos for future reference and don’t intend to repost them, you may benefit from lowering the quality to save storage space. If you’re a content creator, keeping the videos’ resolution as high as possible is recommended.

File Format

Most tools for downloading videos from Instagram store them in MOV, AVI, or MP4. If you want to repost the videos on other social media channels, choose a tool that allows you to convert them to different formats. That way, you’ll be sure your content is compatible with all your devices, social media apps, and editing tools.

Batch Download

If you want to store many videos per day, there are Instagram video downloaders that allow you to download multiple videos simultaneously. This saves time and effort while still getting all your videos stored efficiently.

Safety

Free versions of Instagram video downloaders feature ads. Unfortunately, they may contain malware or viruses that jeopardize the safety of your account. Check the tool’s privacy policies to guarantee the safety of your devices.

How to Use an Instagram Video Downloader

Instagram video downloaders are easy-to-use online tools that save videos from the app to your computer or phone in no time. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download content from Instagram.

On Your Phone

Open Instagram and navigate to the video you want to download. Tap the “Share” icon and select “Copy link.” Open the Instagram video downloader tool on your Internet browser or launch the app. Paste the link on the text field. In most tools, you’ll find it on the main page. Change the image quality and file format settings to your liking. Tap “Download.”

On Your Computer

Open Instagram and locate the video you want to download to your computer. Click on the “Share” icon or right-click on the video. In both cases, you’ll see a pop-up menu. Click “Copy link.” Open the video downloader tool on your browser and paste the link on the text field. Adjust the downloading settings to your liking. Click on “Download.”

Maximize Your Instagram Experience

Whenever you navigate through Instagram, you no doubt come across videos you want to share with your friends or watch again at a later date. If you don’t want to risk losing content that resonates with you, downloading it to your phone or computer is the best alternative.

Now if you’re a content creator, say for example, you mainly use Instagram’s built-in reels editor and want to cross-post your videos to other platforms, these video downloaders come in super handy. You may consider boosting your follower count as well so your videos can get more engagement and reach more people.

Using an Instagram video downloader, you can safely store all your favorite content on your devices within minutes. When choosing the best tool for you, check the main features and select the one best suited to your needs. While you may be tempted to choose a subscription-based alternative to avoid ad interruptions, these plans offer many other features you may not even use unless you’re a content creator. If you want to download videos for personal use, the free version will work fine and guarantee your devices’ safety.