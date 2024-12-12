iOS 18.2: Apple Rolls Out 10 New Features in Latest Software Update

Apple iOS 18.1 launched in October after Apple released iOS 18 in September. Now, the Tim Cook-led company has rolled out a big update with iOS 18.2. In this software update, Apple has brought several intelligence features. These features are only available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series. iOS 18.2 is available to iPhone XS/XR and newer, with the Apple Intelligence features limited to iPhone 15 Pro and newer devices.

Image Playground—In this latest app, you can create fun images in a few seconds" with the help of text. The images will come in Animation, Illustration, and Sketch style. This feature will be available in Messages and Mail. However, several users reported that the Sketch feature has not arrived yet with the latest update, but Apple will roll out the feature next year.

Also Read | Apple Intelligence now features Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT support.

Genmoji—Genmoji is a new feature on Apple Intelligence that lets you create custom emojis based on text descriptions.

Image Wand—This feature will help you paste images in the Notes or images with text in your Notes App. On iPad, you can use the Apple Pencil to make a sketch and have Image Wand correct what you have drawn or written.

ChatGPT - You can now command Siri to operate or type into OpenAI's chatbot ChatGP. One can directly communicate with AI app for writing and creating articles of your choice.

Visual Intelligence—There's also one more Apple Intelligence feature coming for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro series, which users can dub visual intelligence.

The Camera Control on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 pro gets a new feature with iOS 18.2: two-stage shutter mode.

The Rewrite Writing Tools is now available with new features more than three limited features earlier. You can now describe the tone or content that you want, such as adding more dynamic words or turning an email into a poem.

Voice Memos—Apple updated the Voice Memos app to allow you to record vocal tracks over instrumental recordings on the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. This new feature, called Layered Recording, allows users to create dual-track recordings without headphones.

Visual Intelligence - On all iPhone 16 models, you can use visual intelligence with Camera Control to quickly learn more about the places and objects around you. Just click and hold the Camera Control to do things like look up details about a restaurant or business, have text translated, summarized, or read aloud, and more.

Facial Censorship - You can even censor someone’s face by drawing a circle over it in Clean Up.