iOS to finally get picture-in-picture option on YouTube TV

Users for YouTube TV are about to get some much-requested features baked into their streaming experience, which finally includes a wider rollout of picture-in-picture support for iOS.

Talking to The Verge, YouTube's chief product officer Neal Mohan said that while he couldn't share an exact date, picture-in-picture support on iOS should arrive "hopefully in the next few months" for YouTube TV users.

The feature has been available to Android users for quite a while, but support for YouTube TV users on iOS has been long overdue.

YouTube TV had announced support for surround sound last summer, but the rollout has been fairly limited on devices and TVs. It isn't even supported on Google's own Chromecast with Google TV devices yet.

Mohan attributed the slow feature rollout to software support and software upgrades but added that YouTube TV could widen support over the next six months.

The rollout of that feature has certainly been a lot slower than I would've liked. My hope though is, hopefully over the next six months, you start to see that in a lot more devices out there as they go through their various stages of software upgrade cycles. I think that if we're chatting in six months, that situation should be dramatically better," Mohan told The Verge.

He did later note that the rollout would happen "gradually," adding, "I think it'll happen as these various devices roll out software updates."

Lastly, Mohan said that YouTube TV is getting an update to its interface. These new changes will specifically include updates to the library and guide, Mohan said.

