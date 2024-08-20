iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Battery Details and Charging Features Leak Ahead of Launch

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 16 series soon, and new details have emerged even before the official release. According to leaks from tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) on social media platform X, the iPhone 16 series will be available in four color variants: White, Gray Gold, Black, and potentially a new Gold color, replacing the blue titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a robust 3,577 mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a larger 4,441 mAh battery. The series will likely include a 6.1-inch OLED display for the iPhone 16, with the Pro models equipped with the more powerful A18 Pro chip, compared to the A18 Bionic chip in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Charging capabilities for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to support 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging via MagSafe. Additionally, Apple is preparing to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro in India. There are no expected changes to the camera setup for the iPhone 16 Pro. The official launch is anticipated in the coming months.