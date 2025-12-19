Is Google and Youtube Down? Downdetector Report Global Outage; Here's What We Know

Youtube and google are down in many countries as they reported issue while accessing Google services. While YouTube users complained issue of slow loading, video playback delays, and app errors. As per down detector reports rise in complaints from India and the United States. However there is no official statement from google on ongoing issue.

According to reports problems began appearing globally on Friday, 19 December 2025. Users faced issues while loading videos, accessing the website, and using the mobile app.

Down detector data Shows 73% User Faced Website Issues

Complaints on Downdetector rapidly increased within hours, initially exceeding 3,500 reports before surging past 7,000 and eventually reaching over 11,000. This surge indicated a widespread outage, with Downdetector data showing that 73% of users experienced website issues, 18% had video streaming problems, and 9% faced issues with the YouTube app. These reports suggest users experienced problems loading pages or playing videos, including buffering and playback failures.

YouTube and Google experienced widespread outages, impacting users globally, including India, where over 3,300 outage reports were logged. In India, 53% of reports cited server connection problems, 34% website issues, and 13% video streaming difficulties. Times Now Tech confirmed the issue, noting slow page loading and delayed video playback on YouTube, mirroring user reports on Downdetector.

The outage extended beyond YouTube to Google Search, with users reporting problems searching and accessing Google services. In the US, YouTube TV also suffered, with live streams failing to load. Downdetector recorded over 11,000 complaints across Google Search, YouTube, and YouTube TV. The outage quickly spread on social media, with users sharing screenshots and confirming the global nature of the issue. Google has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause or restoration timeline, advising users to await updates and monitor Downdetector for status changes.