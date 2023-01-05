ISRO, Microsoft join hands to empower spacetech startups in India

Bengaluru, Jan 5 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on Thursday announced a collaboration to fuel the growth of space technology startups in the country.

Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO will be on-boarded onto the aMicrosoft for Startups Founders Hub' platform, that supports startups at every stage of their journey-from idea to unicorn.

"ISRO's collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning," said S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO.

Through 'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub', space-tech startup founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.

This includes technical support to build and scale on Azure, best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365 and access to smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365.

"Through our technology tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space tech startups in the country to drive cutting edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Microsoft will also provide mentoring support to space tech entrepreneurs in areas ranging from space engineering to cloud technologies, product and design, fundraising and sales and marketing.

In addition, founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for tailored startup centric training content and programmes to help them build connections with the industry and potential customers, said the tech giant.

Microsoft and ISRO will also jointly organise knowledge sharing and thought leadership sessions for the startups with space industry experts.

The government has opened up the space sector for private players. The country has more than 100 active startups in the spacetech sector.

