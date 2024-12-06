It Isn’t Just a Platform; It’s Where My Future Comes to Life Visually: Muskan Rawat Opens Up On Blueprint Of Her Creative Journey

In the digital age, social media platforms come and go, but Pinterest has managed to carve a unique niche for itself, especially for creators seeking inspiration and a space to express their creativity. For Muskan Rawat, Pinterest has evolved from being just a tool for ideas to an integral part of her journey as a content creator. From discovering the world of cake-making videos in her early teens to using the platform to visually map out her future, Muskan's relationship with Pinterest is one of comfort, creativity, and manifestation. In this interview, Muskan shares how Pinterest has not only shaped her content but also influenced global trends and consumer behavior, positioning itself as a space where personal aesthetics and limitless creativity converge.

Muskan's First Experience with Pinterest:

For Muskan, Pinterest was an early discovery. "I think I was exposed to Pinterest before any other social media platform, back when I was in class 6!" she recalls. The platform captivated her with its endless collection of cake-making videos, and she could spend hours watching them. "Back then and even now, Pinterest as a platform feels comforting," Muskan says. For her, Pinterest is more than just a source of inspiration; it’s a place where she visually creates her future. "It’s that one place where I create my whole future on visually! It’s helped me so much in mapping out my lifestyle and different aspects of it."

How Pinterest Shaped Muskan's Growth as a Content Creator:

Pinterest didn’t just spark Muskan's interest; it reshaped the way she approached content creation. "The platform completely rewrote my content creation playbook," she shares. Each scroll felt like discovering a secret mood board that she interpreted uniquely. Pinterest became a space that ignited endless content ideas, sparking her creativity. "Everything I see on the platform in some or the other way sparks a content idea in my head!" she says. Additionally, Muskan attributes part of her personal growth to the way Pinterest allowed her to manifest her life through visuals. "I can visually create my life and actively work towards it," she explains, noting how the app has deeply influenced the "Pinteresty vibe" that her audience connects with.

Pinterest’s Influence on Global Trends and Consumer Behavior:

Muskan sees Pinterest as a platform that does more than just showcase trends. "Trends on Pinterest aren’t just trends; they’re like cultural snapshots that predict what’s coming next," she explains. As a content creator, she feels like she is always ahead of the curve by reading the global creative energy through Pinterest. "A single pin can spark an entire movement!" she marvels. From fashion trends like bows and brat-core to the latest in charms and aesthetics, Muskan observes that what starts on Pinterest eventually spreads across all other channels. Pinterest, for her, is where it all begins.

What Sets Pinterest Apart from Other Social Media Platforms:

For Muskan, Pinterest stands out as a "good vibes only" app. "It’s not about getting likes or going viral," she says. Instead, it's about creating something uniquely yours. "It’s the place where your aesthetics come to life," she explains, highlighting how Pinterest offers a space where users are free from judgment. "There is no hate here, you create freely because the app doesn’t really judge you nor do the people who are on the app!" To Muskan, Pinterest is more than just a platform—it's a part of her daily routine, offering a space where everything feels possible. "It’s that one place where you will find it all and where you can also create it all!"