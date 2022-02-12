itel expands Smart Gadgets portfolio with addition of TWS Earbuds T1

New Delhi, Feb 12 Strengthening its Smart Gadgets portfolio in India, itel, the No 1 brand in the sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone segment, has launched Earbuds T1 for music lovers and fitness enthusiasts across India.

The latest offering is all set to provide a HiFi sound experience with 8 hour playback time per earbud in one charge- all at an affordable price point of Rs 1,099.

"The Indian audio device market has been growing phenomenally and will continue to do with a prolonged pandemic situation demanding personal audio devices to stay digitally connected," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"With this increasing demand for affordable connected devices and changing lifestyle of consumers, itel aims to enhance the consumer's overall audio listening experience with the all-new TWS itel Earbuds T1," he added.

The TWS delivers super-bass owing to its 10.4 mm bass boost drivers. Apart from the 8-hour playback time per earbud, the powerful charging case with a big 350mAh battery offers a 40-hour standby time as well.

This product will pave the path for more audio gadgets from itel that will empower the masses of India with a SAHI music listening experience.

itel also launched the Jukeset N53 BT wireless earphones, priced at Rs 799.

Both the products are aimed to elevate the overall audio experience for the millennials, ensuring a superior music experience while on the move.

"With this latest addition to our Smart Gadgets Portfolio, we are certain to elevate consumer experience with best-in-class yet affordable wireless audio accessories and further strengthen our position in the entry-level accessories market," Talapatra said.

itel Earbuds T1 TWS comes equipped with BT 5.0 connectivity for high-speed uninterrupted transmission, easy touch controls with voice assistant activation and ergonomic in-ear design.

All major operations such as play/pause music, answering and disconnecting calls and activating voice assistant can be completed in simple touch operations.

Feather-light (3.7 gms only) and comfortable fit ensure zero sound leakage providing the perfect blend of treble and bass to all music buffs.

IPX5 water-resistant feature keeps your daily routine unfazed in rainy weather conditions. Available in pearl white colour right now, the brand will launch the product in many attractive colours soon.

Jukeset N53 offers 12-hour playback time in a single charge and 300-hour standby time owing to its 150mAh battery. Its pro-sports design with ergonomic collar fit is best suited for fitness aficionados.

Seamless connectivity with Bluetooth and IPX5 waterproof certification further makes it a go-to music device for the masses of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor