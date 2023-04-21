Jack Dorsey loses Twitter Blue tick and launches Bluesky for Android users

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who has also lost Blue check-mark courtesy new CEO Elon Musk, has brought his new micro-blogging platform and Twitter rival called Bluesky to Android users. Bluesky, backed by Dorsey, offers a host of new features and was initially launched to the iOS users in February in a closed beta.

Bluesky aims to give users algorithmic choice, and includes basic tools for tracking likes or bookmarks, editing tweets, quote-tweeting, DMs, using hashtags and more.According to app intelligence firm data.ai, Bluesky has seen 240,000 lifetime installs on iOS, up 39 per cent from March, reports TechCrunch.The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos. After leaving Twitter, Dorsey spoke about Bluesky, describing it as "an open decentralised standard for social media". Bluesky last year received $13 million in funding with Dorsey on its board.