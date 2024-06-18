Jio Down Again: Major Outage Disrupts Internet and Calling Services Across India

Reliance Jio experienced a severe outage again on Monday, impacting internet services across various locations in India. Users reported widespread connectivity issues, affecting both fibre and mobile internet.

According to Downdetector, a service that monitors online outages, the disruption occurred in waves. The first wave peaked at approximately 1:40 p.m., with over 2,500 reports of connectivity problems. A second wave hit around 4:53 p.m., with more than 2,400 reports.

The cause of the outage remains unknown, and Reliance Jio has yet to release an official statement. The downtime has significantly affected employees working from home and caused frustration among Jio customers who rely on the internet for daily communication and entertainment.