Jio Recharge Price Cut: Reliance Jio Cuts 84-Day Plan Rate to Rs 799 Ahead of Diwali

In July this year, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea updated their plan rates. Several plans were removed from their portfolios, and the prices of some existing plans were increased significantly. Despite these changes, Jio continues to offer plans that remain popular with customers.

Ahead of Diwali, Jio has introduced several new plans with extended validity to meet the growing needs of customers. Among these is the 84-day validity plan, which has become a highly economical option for Jio users.=

Jio’s Rs 799 84-Day Plan: The Cheapest Option

The Rs 799 plan is the most affordable 84-day option in Jio’s portfolio. This plan provides unlimited free calling for the entire 84-day period, saving you from the hassle of frequent recharges. In addition, customers are offered 100 free SMS per day.

The plan also includes 1.5GB of data per day, giving you a total of 126GB of data for the entire duration. However, it's important to note that this plan does not offer unlimited true 5G data, meaning customers will not benefit from free 5G data under this plan.

Additional Benefits

Apart from the calling and data benefits, Jio offers some extra perks with this plan. Customers who enjoy movies and web series can access JioCinema for free. Additionally, the plan includes free access to JioTV and JioCloud.