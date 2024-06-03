Jio Set-top Box Integrates Sports Prediction with Polysports Engage

In an exciting development, Jio Set-top Box has introduced Sports Prediction to its platform for the ongoing IPL season, catering to its vast user base.

Revolutionizing Entertainment with Jio STB

Jio STB, India's first-ever Set-Top Box combining OTT, Live TV, TV Video Calling, and Games, now offers Sports prediction, adding to its impressive range of features. Transforming any television into a SMART TV, Jio STB brings together an impressive lineup of over 550 Digital TV channels, thousands of videos and movies, OTT content from 15 apps, 200+ apps from JioStore, and 150+ interactive games, all accessible through a single, user-friendly platform.

In a strategic collaboration, Jio STB now offers free-to-play Predictions from Polysports Engage, seamlessly integrated into the SportsHub section of the JioStore. With the IPL captivating audiences nationwide, Jio STB users can engage in sports prediction activities directly on their TV screens, enhancing their entertainment experience while fostering greater interaction with the Jio STB platform. Formerly recognized as CricZone, Jio SportsHub has undergone a rebranding to encompass a broader spectrum of sports. This evolution aligns seamlessly with Jio's overarching vision to diversify beyond cricket, positioning SportsHub as the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts.

Partnering with Polysports Engage

Polysports Engage, renowned for its comprehensive user engagement solutions through gaming, boasts a vast library of over 100 games, including free-to-play Fantasy Sports (Cricket/Football), Predictions, Puzzles, and Hyper-casual games, catering to diverse audiences. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, Polysports Engage delivers sophisticated gamification solutions that are quick, cost-effective, and engaging.

This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for Polysports Engage, extending its reach to over 10 million households through the SportsHub/JioStore ecosystem. As the Indian Sports Market continues to surge, Jio STB's integration with Polysports Engage demonstrates its proactive approach to embracing evolving entertainment trends.