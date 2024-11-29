Jitendra Singh bats for effective science communicators to dispel myths 

New Delhi, Nov 29 Effective science communicators are key to help make knowledge accessible to all and dispel myths, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday.

He said this while presenting the "Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Awards for Excellence 2024" instituted in the memory of late journalist Mangalam Swaminathan -- a trailblazer in science journalism and communication who died in 2017.

“Mangalam was one of the early initiators of the trend of science reporting and science journalism in India, which was already prevalent in the western media,” Singh said.

The Award honoured distinguished individuals across various fields for their outstanding contributions

Singh emphasised the pivotal role of specialised science journalism in India’s progress.

“In a rapidly evolving world, effective science communication is critical to translate innovations into societal benefits,” he remarked.

He added that “scientific advancements could only translate into societal benefits if the public is well-informed and engaged”.

The Minister also underscored the necessity of building a culture of specialised science journalism in India, which will “help dispel myths, break down complex topics, and make scientific knowledge accessible”.

He stated that while in the western countries, specialised journalists focus on niche areas like science or war reporting, in India, the same journalist often covers diverse topics, diluting the depth of expertise”.

Paying his tributes to Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan, Singh said that her legacy inspires us to promote science literacy. He noted that her work “bridges the gap between scientific advancements and public understanding”.

He also mentioned India’s strides in science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The key initiatives include advancements in quantum technology, the bio-economy policy, and the Lavender Start-Up movement, also known as the “Purple Revolution”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor