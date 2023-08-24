Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah felicitates ISRO chairman S Somnath with other scientists

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Space Research Organization - ISRO center at Peenya and congratulated the scientists and staff there, including ISRO Chairman Somnath, who contributed to the success of Chandrayaan 3. Minister N.S. Bosraj, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and many dignitaries were present. The visiting Chief Minister congratulated ISRO Chairman Somnath and the team of scientists by wrapping them in shawls, wearing Mysore turbans, and distributing sweets. He listened to the information about Chandrayaan-3 with great curiosity. Scientists explain how the Vikram and Pragyan rovers that landed on the moon work and the data collected by them. At the same time, the Chief Minister assured that the state government will provide necessary support to all the future projects of ISRO. He celebrated by posing for a photo with ISRO scientists.

Speaking to the reporters later, the Chief Minister said that more than 1,000 scientists and officials across the country are involved in the operation of Chandrayaan-1. A team of more than 500 scientists has participated in ISRO's control office at Peenya in the state.

The scientists who have worked in Bangalore will be felicitated on September 2 at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall. He said that a special meeting will be held in this regard and necessary decisions will be taken. The CM said, “Our scientists have achieved a world-shaking historic feat by soft-landing the Vikram lander on the South Pole of the Moon. After Russia, America, and China, India has landed a lander on the moon.” He hailed it as a huge global achievement. 3.84 lakh km. Our journey to the distant moon has been successful. This is something that Indians are proud of, today we congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somnath and his team for making the dream of many years come true. He said, "I was also watching on TV. the Vikram module landing on the moon and I am very happy with India's great achievement."Speaking to reporters this morning, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said that he would congratulate the ISRO team and said that after discussing with the Chief Minister, he would make an important announcement. Due to Nehru's foresight, the Space Agency, which started in a shed in Peenya, has achieved an achievement that makes the world proud today.ISRO Chairman S Somnath informed that Pragyan has come out of Vikram Lander. Over the next 14 days, the six-wheeled rover will conduct experiments on the lunar surface. Both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover have a mission life of 1 lunar day which is equivalent to 1 day on Earth. The X-ray spectrometer is being used to study the chemical composition of the Moon 1 to detect mineral deposits. A physical experiment will be conducted to identify the plasma - density and its change with time - near the lander. This measurement will examine the thermal properties of the lunar surface, he added.