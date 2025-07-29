Karnataka govt to host Nobel laureates for landmark 'Quantum Dialogue' tomorrow

Bengaluru, July 29 The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, announced hosting Duncan Haldane (2016 Physics Nobel laureaute) and David Gross (2004 Physics Nobel laureate) for an exclusive dialogue on July 30.

The interaction precedes the nation's first-ever Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduled on July 31 and August 1.

Announcing the event, State Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju said, "Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, our government is laying the groundwork to position Karnataka as India's Quantum Capital. This dialogue with Nobel laureates marks the beginning of a long-term roadmap to integrate quantum innovation into Karnataka's development blueprint."

With Bengaluru already recognised as the nation's innovation nucleus, Karnataka is accelerating efforts to harness quantum technologies for economic and social transformation, the Minister added.

From IT and aerospace to cutting-edge quantum frontiers, the state aims to strengthen its position on the global innovation map, Minister Boseraju said.

"The dialogue will facilitate high-level discussions between the Nobel Laureates and Karnataka's top officials, including the Principal Secretaries of Industries, IT and Biotechnology, and Higher Education. The exchange is expected to pave the way for advancing quantum research, infrastructure, and collaborations with global experts," he added.

"The presence of Nobel laureates at the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit underscores the international significance of the event, which will bring together global and national leaders in quantum science, placing Karnataka at the epicentre of India's quantum revolution," the Minister said.

Sadashiva Prabhu, Managing Director of Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society , Indian Institute of Science Professor Akshay Naik, Co-chair of the summit, and other senior officials were present during the preparatory meeting at Vikasa Soudha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor