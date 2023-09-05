Karnataka has the potential to lead the country's digital future: CM Siddaramaiah

“Our goal is to prepare a national plan for technology development, and create a sustainable IT environment, and Karnataka has the potential to lead the country's digital future. Bengaluru and Karnataka are perfectly placed to lead India in the domains of innovation, and technology. In the late 80's and 90's, as per the vision of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the then Congress-led government had laid a foundation for the state’s IT ecosystem.” Addressing the event of interaction with the industry leaders ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), CM Siddaramaiah stated today at the heart of India’s Silicon Valley in Bengaluru. CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar, Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge, IT Sector Vision Group Chairman Gopalakrishna, and Indu BT Sector Vision Group President Kiran Majumdar Shah and others were present. CM Siddaramaiah unveiled the brochure of the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit and interacted with the industrialists there.

He said that the Congress-led government introduced Karnataka state’s first IT policy in 1992. For long-term commitments, we are providing a stable and predictable policy environment. The Congress government has always brought stability to the political system, bringing stability in governance and long-term investments.CM said that this tech summit is an event that stands as evidence of our commitment to innovation, technology, and progress; and of firm dedication to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures cutting-edge technology. CM Siddaramaiah stated, “We are committed to using our technological prowess in connection with global warming, cyber security, and environmental issues. The Bengaluru Tech Summit has the power to bridge gaps, improve living standards, and inspire sustainable development,” he added. Bangalore is at the forefront of IT/BT exports and has all the potential to become the first in the world, our government will not back down to achieve this goal, he said. It will help in attracting global investment and talent to Karnataka. He said that collaboration between education and industry will help in preparing a future-ready workforce. He said, “Our government is ready to provide the necessary grants and assistance for the growth of this sector.” Various organizations are already interested in setting up an IT park in Mangalore. For this, the Chief Minister said that the existing highways are being improved and new highways are being constructed. It is to be noted that the summit is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from 29th Nov. 2023 to 1st Dec. 2023.