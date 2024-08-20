Karnataka Leads India with 5,765 EV Charging Stations, Maharashtra Comes Second Reveals Bureau of Energy Efficiency Data

The Karnataka state has the highest number of 5765 public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in India. As per the data released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Union Ministry of Power, Karnataka topped the nation in EV stations, Maharashtra scored second with 3728 EV charging stations, UP (1989), and Delhi (1941) stations respectively.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban is the biggest contributor with 85% of the charging stations. Bengaluru in Karnataka alone has 4462 charging stations. With a growing EV landscape across the country, Karnataka has been boasting an 8 percent adoption rate while showcasing the state’s commitment to reshaping the mobility landscape. Energy Minister K.J. George said that this achievement with policies implemented by K’taka state shows the effort to build a robust EV infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation.



In the state budget 2024, K’taka has proposed to set up nearly 2500 new EV charging stations across the state. In this series, the K’taka government plans to invest Rs. 35 crores in setting up 100 charging centres in collaboration with power supply companies. The charging stations in Karnataka have been funded under various enterprises and programs, viz., the Centre’s Faster Adaptation and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME); BESCOM’s investments; green cess funds from the state transport department, and Public-Private Partnerships.