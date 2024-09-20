Karnataka taka Government Keen To Set Up a Centre of Excellence in Space Technology and Will Announce a Comprehensive State Space Policy: Minister Priyank Kharge

Karnataka will soon announce a comprehensive state space policy designed to foster investments, innovations, and cutting-edge space technology, said Minister Priyank Kharge at CII-ISRO’s BSX 2024 in the city. Bengaluru-based space tech startup Pixxel, which recently secured a groundbreaking contract with NASA, joining their USD 476 million commercial smallsat data acquisition programme, the minister said this milestone reaffirmed its global leadership in the sector. The Minister said, "To lead in space tech, talent is the strongest magnet, and the government of Karnataka is ensuring that we have a skilled workforce to meet the demands of space and manufacturing sectors. The state government is keen to set up a Centre of Excellence in space technology.”

He further said that Karnataka is enhancing its aerospace and defense manufacturing through new facilities and collaborations with educational institutions to ensure a skilled workforce. The state is focusing on creating plug-and-play manufacturing, assembly and components within the space sector, too, he added. The Minister further said, “Our SMEs and MSMEs will be prepared to meet global demand. India’s domestic space market currently is at Rs. 6400 crore with an export share of Rs. 2400 crore. However, the government and private sector are jointly moving these numbers to Rs. 26k crore domestically and Rs. 88k crore in exports, he added.

A report on the Indian space industry by Gujarat-based Indian National Space Promotion, and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) was released. Cricketer Steve Waugh, is presiding over as the brand ambassador for the Space MAITRI mission (Mission for Australia-India Technology, Research, and Innovation). Under the project, together with two Indian – Ananth Technologies and Digantara – Australia is expected to launch its next spacecraft in 2026.



