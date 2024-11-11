Know How to Check Your EPF Balance Using Just a Missed Call

You can now check your EPF account balance without logging into the website, thanks to a new feature from the EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organization) that simplifies the process. The EPF scheme is a government initiative where employees save for retirement, managed by the EPFO. Previously, checking your balance required logging into the website, which could be cumbersome.

Now, you can simply give a missed call to 9966044425, provided your mobile number is registered on the Unified Portal with your Universal Account Number (UAN). If your UAN is linked to your Aadhaar or PAN card, you will receive a text message with your balance details after the call disconnects automatically. This service is free, but ensure you use the mobile number associated with your EPF account.