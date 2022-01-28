Lamborghini announces its first NFT

Rome, Jan 28 Italian automaker Lamborghini has announced that it is set to release its first NFT (non-fungible token) next month.

Lamborghini is joining Nike, Samsung and other tech companies in embracing NFTs.

"This is Lamborghini`s historical first NFT project. In collaboration with the artist Fabian Oefner, Lamborghini developed five art pieces, that will go on auction on February 1," the company said in a statement.

The art pieces are made of a physical element and a NFT component: The Space Key, the physical element is a piece of carbon fiber sent to Outer Space by Lamborghini.

The digital component is an NFT of a photograph, that depicts a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, lifting off toward the stars.A

Oefner created a total of five separate images that depict individual moments within seconds from each other as the car rises above the earth.

Its parts, the engine, the transmission, the suspension and hundreds of nuts and bolts are shooting away from the chassis like the exhaust flame of a rocket.

