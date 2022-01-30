Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop specifications revealed ahead of launch

Beijing, Jan 30 Lenovo is planning to launch a new range of gaming devices under the Legion brand, including a smartphone, tablet as well laptop and now, key specifications of the upcoming Legion Y7000P gaming laptop have been revealed online.

The poster image confirms that the Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop will be 11.6 per cent thinner than the previous generation model, reports GizmoChina.

The main heat pipe of the machine has been upgraded from 8mm to 10mm, and the fan blade has been reduced from 0.25mm to 0.15mm.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop would come with a maximum acceleration power consumption of 135W, the GPU (RTX 3050 Ti) full-power consumption is 95W, and dual-bake performance is up to 45W + 95W.

In addition, the brand is also working on a new gaming smartphone 'Legion Y90' soon and now a new report has claimed that the device may come with 22GB of total RAM, 18GB of which will be true physical RAM as well as 4GB virtual.

The device may come with 640GB, made possible by actually combining two separate 512GB and 128GB sticks.

Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR content, and the smartphone will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system for sustained performance.

