LG announces two new monitors for global market

New Delhi, Dec 17 Consumer electronics manufacturer LG on Friday announced two new UltraFine TM OLED Pro monitors for the global market.

LG's newest 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 per cent coverage.

"Our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration. The incredible accuracy, wide colour gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries," said Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and Head of the IT Business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Both new displays offer independent pixel control for colour fidelity and contrast. These UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect, or blooming, common on many LCD displays.

To ensure that these models display vibrant colours as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, both OLED Pro monitors come with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods.

When used with the free-to-download LG Calibration Studio software, the calibration sensor measures the light emitted from the display at times predetermined by the user and automatically makes the necessary adjustments to maintain a high degree of colour accuracy and consistency.

The new monitors will be available from January 2022.

