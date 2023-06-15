LG launches new laptop series with innovative features in India

New Delhi, June 15 LG Electronics on Thursday launched new laptop series LG Gram series and LG UltraPC line-ups with innovative features in India.

According to the company, each model comes equipped with innovative features that cater to diverse preferences and come loaded with innovative features that target a wide range of lifestyles.

"With their innovative features and sleek designs, these devices exemplify our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and providing the best-in-class products," Hak Hyun Kim, Director, Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

The LG Gram line-up comes powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor and comes with features like variable refresh rate, 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99 per cent colour reproduction, anti-glare IPS display with 400 nits brightness, ultra-lightweight construction, long battery life, strong durability.

Moreover, the LG Gram Style laptop is offered in a 14-inch version and sports an elegant glass design that makes it shine and shift dynamically, moving and changing depending on the light and angle.

It comes with a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), the company said.

The new LG Gram 2-in-1 which comes in 16-inch size, gives users the freedom to switch from laptop to tablet, or vice versa, whenever they choose.

Along with its 4-way super-slim bezel design and sturdy yet slim aluminium frame, the latest 'convertible' gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimised for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).

Further, the company mentioned that the LG Ultra PC offers a large high-resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience, plus the anti-glare IPS display provides a comfortable and vibrant viewing experience, free from distracting screen reflections even in brightly lit environments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor