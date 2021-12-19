LG unveils new premium soundbar for music, gaming

Seoul, Dec 19 Consumer electronics brand LG has unveiled a new 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar that features a novel upward firing centre speaker that bounces dialogue off the celling and to your ears so you can hear clearly.

While up-firing drivers are a big part of how soundbars produce surround sound in general, it is one of five here, LG claims the up-firing center is a world-first, The Verge reported.

The soundbar also includes a pair of wireless rear speakers that can now additionally send audio to the side walls of the room, which could also increase the audio immersion.

With both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the LG S95QR is positioned as a premium soundbar and a successor to the 7.1.4-channel LG SP11RA soundbar.

Unfortunately, the new soundbar, like its predecessor, still does not support passthrough for 4K 120Hz with HDR.

The soundbar also supports Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) and can be controlled using smart devices with Google Assistant, Alexa, and "other AI assistants".

