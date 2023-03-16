LinkedIn adds AI-powered writing suggestions to its service

San Francisco, March 16 Professional networking platform LinkedIn has added AI-powered writing suggestions and job descriptions to its services, becoming the latest platform to join the generative AI bandwagon.

LinkedIn Premium subscribers can now generate descriptions based on their experience using the new "enhance" tool, reports Engadget.

According to the company, the tool, which uses the same OpenAI models as ChatGPT, is intended to preserve "users' unique voice and style" and will draw from their job experience and skills, as well as LinkedIn's own "insights" into what makes a good profile.

Moreover, the professional networking platform also said that it is starting to test AI-written job descriptions.

In such cases, hiring managers will only need to enter the job title, company name, and a few other basic details, and LinkedIn will generate a detailed draft of a relevant job description, the report said.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called "collaborative articles", which will use "AI-powered conversation starters" to begin discussions between "experts" on the platform.

The company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting them to contribute context, extra information, and advice for the articles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor