(LITHIUM PKG) Steady domestic lithium supply may impact JVs, tech tie-ups: SUN Mobility CEO

Chennai, Feb 25 Some of the lithium-based joint ventures and technical collaborations in India will feel the impact when the metal gets mined in the country and made available to those who need it, said Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility.

The company is into automotive swappable batteries whereby the batteries are separated from the vehicle just like the petrol/diesel vehicles.

Recently the Central government had said the Geological Survey of India

