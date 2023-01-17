Love trashing accounts that you hate? You will see those more: Musk

New Delhi, Jan 17 Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that if you like trashing accounts that you hate, you will now be shown more of those accounts on Twitter.

Musk said that the recommendation algorithm will get much better and it will be open source.

"Trashing accounts that you hate will cause our algorithm to show you more of those accounts, as it is keying off of your interactions," the billionaire posted.

"Basically saying if you love trashing 'that' account, then you will probably also love trashing 'this' account. Not actually wrong lol," he chuckled.

Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Rob Graves posted that Elon Musk must start considering the implications of using algorithms designed for the sole purpose of inciting people.

"This is literally just playing with the dopamine cycles and mental health of individuals to drive advertising revenue. It needs to be addressed," he wrote on Twitter.

Musk last week said that Twitter's "open source" algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

"Transparency builds trust," the Twitter CEO posted.

On Tuesday, he also said that the censorship tools were created to deal with scams and spam, but then were turned to political purposes.

"Those who favour censorship should remember that it is only a matter of time before censorship turns on you. There will always be some censorship, but less is better," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor