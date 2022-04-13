Lumenore ropes in data analytics leader Donald Farmer as strategic advisor for global operations

Lumenore, a unified Business Intelligence and Analytics platform that delivers organizational intelligence by sifting data from any business application, today announced that Donald Farmer has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Farmer is globally recognized as a visionary Product Leader, sought-after speaker, patent holder, and author with over 24 years of experience. During his career, he has designed and executed BI and AI strategies for industry bigwigs like Microsoft and Qlik, as well as several startups and mid-stage firms.

In his new role, Farmer will advise Lumenore on overall product development/product innovation and the GTM approach for global markets.

Donald has a proven track record of success that includes leading and being part of transformative global teams, such as helping SQL Server eclipse Oracle as the largest enterprise-class DB in the world to leading transformative product strategy at Qlik that helped drive a 3.3 billion dollar acquisition.

"We are honoured that Donald has joined Lumenore and will be advising us in our product development and go-to-market strategies. He provides strong leadership, and his track record in building strong AI and BI strategy will help Lumenore unlock the potential of innovation for our existing as well as prospective clients and give a competitive edge to them in the marketplace," said Anurag Shrivastava, Lumenore Founder and CEO.

"The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across industries and sectors, resulting in even more data than anticipated, and it has made consumer behaviour more difficult to predict. The solution is not to build more dashboards, because dashboards are focused on an individual viewer but instead, empower organizational intelligence and new forms of organizational decision-making, which are distributed and collaborative. Lumenore provides a seamless experience to the entire team, allowing them to derive insights from raw data and have a clear view of its operations," explained Shrivastava.

"We all know too well that the volume of data in business is almost overwhelming. We need to bridge the gap between data and decisions and it's not enough to have a few smart analysts or data scientists. Lumenore has built a platform for organizational intelligence developed from a deep understanding of enterprise needs," Farmer said regarding his appointment.

He continued, "I am impressed that their natural language capabilities are not just for cute demos but enable widespread data literacy and engagement. Similarly, their data discovery and augmented analytics features are genuinely self-service but still built over a robust and secure data universe. It's an impressive approach for enterprises who have struggled with the inflexibility of reporting and the risks of ungoverned self-service."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor